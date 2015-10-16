LONDON Oct 16 Investors betting on a delay to
U.S. policy tightening put new money into emerging equity and
bonds funds for the first time in at least three months, while
global stocks saw the first inflow in four weeks, Bank of
America/Merrill Lynch said on Friday.
Data from BAML, which also includes figures from
Boston-based fund tracker EPFR Global, showed equities and bonds
had both received inflows in the week to Oct 14. While demand
grew for riskier junk-rated and emerging debt, government and
Treasury bond funds saw small outflows, the first in 15 weeks.
"EM is back...The collapse in Fed hike expectations gave
oversold junk a bid," BAML said, noting this was the first sign
of rotation to "weak dollar" plays such as commodities, emerging
markets, and industrial stocks.
Weak U.S. jobs data increased chances that the U.S. Federal
Reserve would not raise rates in December and minutes of its
last meeting reinforced this, sparking a rally in emerging
assets and stocks and driving a dollar index to six-week lows.
BAML said global equity funds had received $2.6 billion, the
first inflow in four weeks while bond inflows of $3.8 billion
were the largest in 12 weeks.
Emerging equity funds which have shed around $60 billion
year-to-date, enjoyed their first inflows in 14 weeks, albeit
just $700 million, while emerging debt received $400 million,
the first inflow in 12 weeks, the report said.
Chinese equity fund inflows hit a 14-week high, according to
EPFR.
"Although the recent run of outflows from EM equity funds
has arguably pushed into excess territory, and is hence sending
a contrarian 'buy' signal, it is the more benign interpretation
of China's growth trajectory that is having the biggest impact
on flows," EPFR Global said in a separate note.
U.S. equities, another category that has suffered this year
from Fed hike expectations, took in $700 million, though this
was down to exchange traded funds (ETFs) with mutual funds
continuing to see losses.
European stocks continued their run of gains, with $3.1
billion in inflows, but Japanese equity funds lost another $1.6
billion, adding to the previous week's $2 billion outflow.
Investors also returned in force to lower-grade debt, which
BAML termed "junk-on". Dedicated high-yield, or junk, bond funds
absorbed $2.6 billion, the largest in eight months, it said.
Money market funds, a proxy for cash, took in $5 billion, a
fraction of the $53 billion received during the previous week
.
(Reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Keith Weir)