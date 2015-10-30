LONDON Oct 30 Emerging market stocks attracted
$1.3 billion in the week to Wednesday, the biggest inflows for
16 weeks, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said on Friday, as
investors bet on more monetary stimulus and a U.S. interest rate
rise delay.
The numbers do not capture investor flows following the
Federal Reserve's two-day meeting which concluded on Wednesday,
at which it left the door open for a rate rise in December.
Market sentiment has been bullish in October, with global
stocks up 8 percent, their largest monthly gain
in four years.
"Investors are risk on," BAML said, noting that overall
equity inflows topped $14.6 billion, the largest in six weeks.
European equities enjoyed their largest inflows in eight
weeks, attracting $3.2 billion, after European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi signalled further stimulus measures could
be on the cards.
European stocks rallied more than 8 percent in
October, on course for their biggest monthly rise in more than
six years.
Emerging markets also rebounded, with the benchmark emerging
equities index on track to post gains of over 7
percent for October, its best month since April.
In a separate note, Boston-based fund flows research house
EPFR Global said the bulk of the new money for emerging markets
had flowed into diversified global equity funds. Among
countries, China, Indonesia, Turkey and Argentina equity funds
gained the most since the start of October, it said.
"The strong performance by Argentina equity funds is rooted
in hopes of political change, with a run-off election next month
to decide who succeeds the strongly interventionist President
Christina Fernandez Kirchner," EPFR Global said.
The change in sentiment did not extend to emerging market
debt funds, which saw some $400 million in net outflows.
Instead, high yield bonds remained in favour, attracting
$3.9 billion, the largest inflows in eight months, as investors
searched for returns, BAML said.
At the same time, outflows from government and treasury bond
funds topped $1.8 billion, the most in 17 weeks.
