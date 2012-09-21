LONDON, Sept 21 A week of erratic market trading and odd commodity price signals may well just be a reality check after weeks of policy-inspired euphoria but they also reveal something about the confused and hesitant state of the investment world right now.

In the past five days, crude oil prices have p lunged almost 10 percent, while gold has climbed to its highest since February and world equities flatlined. The euro has retreated, but Spanish bond yields fell again and global shipping prices surged.

It's probably not very sensible to build a single narrative around such short-term moves but you'd be hard pressed to find one if you tried.

As another tumultuous financial quarter ends next week, it's tempting to blame anomalous price swings on the squaring of trading accounts and investment positions after a breakneck period that saw a market hiatus followed by an overwhelming, if not concerted, central bank response.

But what is clear is that tracking policy changes, rather than any fundamental economic and corporate analysis, was once the only way to make money over the past three months. That presents a growing headache for asset managers, who expect to have to operate in this environment for years to come.

As the flipside to the spectacular failure of free financial markets in the years before the 2007 credit bust, a reluctant new world order of almost constant monetary and fiscal intervention and growing government regulation of finance is being established to manage years of paying down debts.

The often slow and unpredictable political processes driving such economic decision-making are impossible to slot into neat financial models, leaving investment managers way out of their comfort zone.

"Time horizons have absolutely collapsed for asset managers and this herds you into either short-term tactical trading or really long-term investing," said Andrew Milligan, Head of Global Strategy at Standard Life Investments' multi-asset team.

"You either rush into a trading position when you see a window opening or you hold a three-to-five year conviction about direction. But the six-to-12 months' horizon is almost impossible to second-guess."

The assertion of political influence over economic and market direction may be understandable after the excess of pre-crisis days and the public demand for redress.

But it complicates investment decision-making, saps volumes and transactions across all markets, and can lead to erratic price moves as policy changes drive big trading waves.

FOLLOW THE POLICY

And it's not always one global policy push or political process you need to follow.

A drop in oil and commodities this week may not have been terribly intuitive after a wave of central bank money printing that many see as stoking long-term inflation. A monthly poll of fund managers surveyed by Bank of America Merrill Lynch published on Wednesday also showed investors going overweight commodities for the first time in five months.

Saudi Arabia's statements on boosting supply to cap crude prices would have been a better guide.

The Federal Reserve's newest bout of bond buying and money printing goes a long way to underlining Wall St's latest surge but doubts about Chinese policy action amid its once-in-a-decade leadership handover next month has seen Chinese stocks go in the opposite direction.

Which one tells us more about the global economy or underying demand for goods, services and commodities? China, say many. But is that just pricing policy delay or a hard landing?

On the other hand, November's U.S. presidential and congressional elections could have profound implications for the looming U.S. fiscal policy conundrum and thorny issues such as political oversight of an increasingly activist Federal Reserve.

And that's before we get back to the minefield of euro zone politics and even Germany's critical 2013 elections.

Regulatory timetables, such as the proposed U.S. Dodd-Frank legislation on financial reforms or euro zone banking union, may also product unpredictable market and investment outcomes.

As for the real global economic pulse, the picture is still unclear. Most expect a slow-growth funk to persist, but signals are all over the place.

Global manufacturing shows decent signs of recovery, according to surveys out this week - but services are still declining. Recessions in many euro zone countries are a huge drag worldwide, yet U.S. housing - at the root of the whole credit crisis - is making a significant recovery.

Perhaps the only way to keep things in context as the quarter comes to a close is to remain mindful of price moves so far this year.

Developed world equities are up 16 percent in 2012, with German stocks' 25 percent making them a big outperformer. Yet ultra-low-risk U.S. Treasuries and German Bunds are also up 3-5 percent, while safe-haven gold prices is 13 percent higher.

Any notion of a defensive old-world play is countered, however by a 13 percent climb in emerging market equities and 14 percent surge in emerging debt indices.

Avoid commodities? Soft commodities for sure: they have lost more than 13 percent. But copper prices are up 10 percent since the start of the year.

Something for everyone, perhaps.