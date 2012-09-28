By Mike Dolan
LONDON, Sept 28 Take on a little risk,
maybe, but not too much.
This extraordinary lack of conviction among global investors
about the remainder of 2012 illustrates just how unpredictable
the investment horizon has become in the "tug of war" between
unprecedented stimuli from the world's big central banks and the
chronic drag of a deep-seated global debt hangover.
With refreshing candour, Stephen Jen of the eponymous hedge
fund SLJ Macro Partners reckons it is almost impossible now to
predict the short-term direction of global markets.
"Right here, right now, I am not too sure where risk asset
prices or the dollar goes," Jen said.
"The tug-of-war between money printing -- good for risk --
and the real economic fundamentals -- bad for risk -- is too
intense for me to make a call with confidence. I won't stand in
the way of the Fed and the ECB but remain very sceptical of the
view that wealth can be created through money printing."
They may not say so as baldly but that sums up the thoughts
of many asset managers heading into a murky final three months
of the year.
A less anecdotal version of the same equivocal feeling is
seen in this week's Reuters asset allocation poll.
After all the bond-buying and money-printing fireworks from
U.S., euro and Japanese central banks during the month, global
equity holdings were actually pared back in September even
though risk aversion also ebbed with a clear reduction in cash.
While central banks may have inspired a search for better
returns beyond the negative nominal and real yields in deposits,
money funds and top-rated government debt, there's little
bullishness here.
A preference for the relative safety of good balance sheets
over growth-dependent securities perists. Many investors would
still rather hold a blue-chip company's debt than its equity and
many countries' corporate credit over their sovereign bonds.
Aggregate year-end equity forecasts tend to bear that out.
Even though Reuters latest polls of equity forecasters worldwide
offered a positive consensus for most markets, the
1,480 point end-year call for Wall St's S&P 500 is only two
percent up from here and barely above mid-September peaks.
SOUR END TO Q3
Of course, this week saw a sour end to the otherwise
policy-inspired gains of the third quarter as familiar euro
tensions were rekindled by Spain's shaky finances, fresh
austerity and Madrid's wavering over an aid programme needed for
European Central Bank support.
After gains of up to 10 percent on world equities
during the quarter, there may just have been
some timely profit and a healthy reality check. Yet the
complicated Spanish story also provides a timely snapshot of the
wider conundrum of weakening demand and political risk placed
against extraordinary and determined policy intervention.
Do you, for example, take your cue from the deepening in the
euro zone's fourth and the world's twelveth largest economy or
the likelihood that a bailout programme will unleash the ECB?
"If Spain were to delay the aid request the "feel good
factor" that has supported markets in August and partially in
September would fade but would not erase the progress made so
far," said Andrea Conti, head of macro research of Eurizon
Capital, Italy's biggest asset management firm.
And for others, the synchronised monetary supports provided
by the ECB, U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan marks a
turning point even if you remain selective on where you invest.
"The majority of central banks are in total, outspoken
reflationary mode. That's a big story," said Didier Duret, chief
investment officer at ABN Amro Private Banking.
On the other side of the coin, long-term global markets bear
Albert Edwards at Societe Generale cut his equity weighting
recommendation to the lowest possible of 30 percent -- the first
time since May 2008.
"The Fed is pursuing the same road to ruin as it did between
2003-2007," he said, arguing that another flirtation with
recession and deflation is likely and then a long-term inflation
problem will unfold.
WARY WINTER
And with the fourth quarter bringing the U.S. election and
looming "fiscal cliff" into focus alongside China's protracted
leadership change and ongoing euro tension, it's not hard to
understand at least some hesitancy.
For all the glimmers of hope in U.S. housing and confidence,
there's little sign yet of any turnaround in the global economy
at large. The International Monetary Fund said this week it was
set to lower its global growth forecasts again next month and
private forecasters are doing the same.
Although arguing the Fed's money-printing would eventually
lift the U.S. economy and asset prices, Deutsche Bank economists
on Friday cut their 2013 world growth forecast by almost half a
point to 3.2 percent - below the existing 3.5 percent IMF call.
And trimming their 2013 forecast for the faster-growing
emerging economies earlier this week, HSBC's global economists
said the long-term economic funk in the western world was now
more than just a demand problem but one with deep supply-side
problems in labour, credit and commodity markets.
"Investors don't quite seem to have grasped the impotence of
monetary policy in a world of supply-side problems," HSBC told
clients. "From labour market weakness to fiscal nightmares, our
growing economic difficulties cannot be easily resolved simply
by a wave of the monetary magic wand."