LONDON Oct 19 With all else around it in flux,
the world's biggest market -- the U.S. dollar and euro exchange
rate -- has virtually dozed off.
Its relative stasis is as striking as some of the wilder,
erratic market swings elsewhere.
Although frustrating to speculative punters seeking easy,
momentum-based trades, the ambling disposition of the currency
pair is a significant relief for cross-border investors,
importers and exporters who feel less need to hedge against its
wild gyrations.
It is also one less headache for governments wary of fresh
financial ructions.
Both governments involved and their central banks may well
wish their hard-pressed exporters could get a competitive leg-up
with a weaker currency. But as the exchange rate is a relative
price, neither side is likely to give way to each other either.
So is this just good behaviour in a smooth functioning
market or a confounding puzzle in the face of huge uncertainty?
After five years that has seen a once-in-a-generation threat
to the global banking system, unprecedented government debt
piles, existential doubts about the euro zone and the most
extraordinary monetary and fiscal policies of the modern era,
the lynchpin exchange rate has, well, not done very much.
It may simply be that - for all differing narratives - the
United States and the euro zone are basically stuck in the same
low-growth mire of debt workouts, deleveraging and near-zero
official interest rates for years to come.
HSBC strategist David Bloom, for example, reckons the zero
rate world in the West has killed the dominant pre-crisis
behaviour of 'carry trades', or the snaffling away of major
currencies with relatively higher yields.
It has replaced it with second-guessing 'risk on' or 'risk
off' modes in world markets.
While the dollar gains from 'safe haven' demand in times of
high tension, quantitative easing by the Federal Reserve boosts
risk appetite and weakens the dollar.
Conversely, the euro tends to benefit from similar European
Central Bank liquidity moves as they reduce perceived euro zone
sovereign default risks and euro breakup fears.
"The world of FX has become one of perception rather than
concrete links," Bloom told an investor conference this week.
METRONOME
But other strategists put forward dozens of theories -- from
fundamental balance of payments valuations, portfolio shifts,
central bank reserve management and changes to market regulation
-- that all could argue for moves either way and yet seem to end
up in a tug of war that's left the rate stuck just about here.
On Friday, the euro/dollar rate - which at the last
official count in 2010 accounted for almost 30 percent of the $4
trillion per day global currency market turnover - was trading
just above $1.30.
That's where it was six months ago, roughly where it was at
the end of last year, and at the end of the previous year too.
There have, of course, been swings up and down in the
interim, but it's basically oscillated around the middle of
range between $1.2 and $1.44 for the past four years - less than
10 percent either side of 1.32.
Strip out the dollar swoon as the Federal Reserve eased
monetary policy on its own frantically in the lead-up to the
Lehman Brothers bust and guess where euro/dollar started 2007?
Just little above $1.30.
Reinforcing that, the options market shows implied 6-month
volatility has fallen well below 10 percent to its
lowest level in four and half years.
Even the long-standing premium on 'put' options to sell the
euro, so called risk reversals, has sunk to its lowest level in
two years and showing little or no near-term directional bias.
And if you view the volatility drop as falling options
prices, then it may equally shows a drop in demand for hedging
or speculative plays.
Although partly blamed on the swamping of the market by
high-frequency computer-based trading models that are sidelining
more traditional players, the net effect of all of the above has
been a cratering in market volumes on the main trading platforms
by anywhere between 20 and 40 percent in the year to September.
Together with EU countries moving towards a financial
transactions tax, the 'Volcker Rule' in the United States to
stop commercial banks engaging in proprietary trading also has
or will take another toll on volume and big directional punts.
MORE OF THE SAME
So are forecasters bamboozled? Well, many are. But on
average, even they seem to have got used to this seemingly
random walk that is ending up in the same place all the time.
In January, when euro/dollar was trading about $1.29,
Reuters monthly poll of 63 currency forecasters came up with a
median forecast of $1.30 at year end.
It looks remarkably prescient right now, but there's also a
temptation to say the netting of all views is just evening out.
So, does everyone think euro/dollar just going to hover
metronomically around here. Reuters latest month poll has a
12-month median forecast of $1.25 - and so a slightly weaker
euro of less than 4 percent over a year.
While that's backed up by the latest poll of fund managers
by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, which had 53 percent viewing
the euro as overvalued as opposed to 16 percent who thought the
dollar was too high, a 4 percent over a year is small beer.
Put it back to back with year-to-date returns in 2012 of
between 30 and 50 percent for 10-year Irish or Portugese
government bonds, or 25 percent for German equities or almost 20
percent on Wall Street, and you get a better sense of the calm
on euro/dollar.
Echoing the view of a currency world dominated by a
perception of asset risk rather than interest rates, Morgan
Stanley's strategists this week said the universe was now better
divided between high-growth emerging markets and currencies of
the western economies now all reverting together to growth
rather than inflation targetting:
"With risk appetite becoming increasingly important for the
performance of currencies, we believe investors will need to be
able to project risk trends in order to effectively trade FX."