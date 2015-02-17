NEW YORK Feb 17 Several of the biggest hedge
fund managers slashed or dissolved their stake in China's
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd at the end of last year,
taking a prescient bet ahead of the company's surprise revenue
miss last quarter that sent shares plunging in late January.
Among the institutional investors that dissolved their stake
were Leon Cooperman's Omega Advisors, David Tepper's Appaloosa
Management and Barry Rosenstein's Jana Partners LLC, according
to U.S. regulatory filings released late Friday and Tuesday.
Tiger Management, Moore Capital Management and Viking Global
Investors LP decreased their stakes from the prior quarter,
according to the filings.
Dan Loeb's Third Point and John Paulson's Paulson & Co
bucked the trend, increasing their stakes in the Chinese
e-commerce giant, while Tiger Global Management was also an
anomaly, jumping in and taking a 5.8 million-share stake.
Soros Fund Management Group, the hedge fund firm founded by
billionaire George Soros, kept its stake unchanged at 4.4
million shares.
The changes come just months after the hedge fund managers
piled into Alibaba following its record $25 billion initial
public offering in September. The red hot IPO attracted big
purchases from investors eager to gain exposure to a company
often referred to as the "Amazon of China."
The shares soared to a high of $120 in November, but have
tumbled since then, dropping about 27.6 percent to their close
of $86.85 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Alibaba
shares, which opened at $92.70 at their market debut on Sept.
19, took a sharp drop last month after the company reported
lower-than-expected revenues for the third quarter.
Among those who unloaded shares from their previous
positions: Tiger Management, led by Julian Robertson, decreased
its position by 53 percent to 571,183 shares at the end of last
year, from 1.2 million shares in the prior quarter. Louis
Bacon's Moore Capital Management decreased its stake by 91
percent to 138,345 shares from 1.52 million; and Viking Global
Investors LP decreased its stake by 67.5 percent to 3.7 million
shares from 11.4 million shares.
Third Point increased its stake by 38.9 percent to 10
million shares at the end of December, from 7.2 million shares
at the end of September, while Paulson nudged up its stake by
1.2 percent to 1.93 million shares from 1.9 million shares.
Even as appetite sours among several of the biggest
investors, some remain optimistic about the long-term potential
of the e-commerce giant. Mark Yusko, head of the $4 billion
Morgan Creek Capital Management, told Reuters in January that he
sees Alibaba as a "dominant franchise," able to capitalize on
China's growing consumer market.
U.S. regulators require large investors to disclose their
stock holdings every quarter, providing a window into the
strategies of some of the biggest hedge fund managers for buying
and selling stocks.
The disclosures known as 13F filings, which came out on
Friday and Tuesday, show manager holdings as of the end of the
fourth quarter.
