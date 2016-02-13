BOSTON Feb 12 Billionaire investor David
Tepper's Appaloosa Management bet on the embattled energy sector
during the fourth quarter, buying stocks including Kinder Morgan
, Southwestern Energy Co., Freeport-McMoRan
, and Williams Partners.
According to the fund's latest 13-F filing made on Friday,
Tepper bought 9.4 million shares of energy company Kinder
Morgan, whose shares are roughly flat this year even as
commodity prices have fallen. The fund bought 4.3 million shares
of natural gas and oil exploration company Southwestern Energy
Co. whose shares have climbed 25 percent this year.
He also bought 2.3 million shares of Williams Partners LP,
which has tumbled 50 percent, and added 3.5 million shares of
natural resource company Freeport-McMoRan, whose stock has
dropped 18 percent this year.
Commodity prices have tumbled this year and weighed on many
energy company share prices. Fund managers have also voiced
concern about anemic economic growth, which would not help
energy demand.
U.S. crude oil futures jumped 12 percent on Friday, yet oil
was still headed for a weekly loss.
The 13-F filings show what U.S. stocks a fund owned at the
end of the previous quarter and while the filings are often
backward looking, investors pay close attention to them
nonetheless to try and divine investment trends.
Tepper, 58, has been called one of the best traders of his
generation and his $18.6 billion hedge fund has routinely
delivered returns so strong that the manager has periodically
returned capital to investors because the fund was getting too
large.
The manager, a former Goldman Sachs junk bond trader who is
worth an estimated $11.6 billion according to Forbes magazine,
runs his fund from Short Hills, New Jersey and recently opened
an office in Miami.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by David Gregorio)