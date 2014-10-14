UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Global fund managers are their most gloomy on the outlook for global growth and stock markets in two years as they adjust to a world of diminishing central bank stimulus, a survey showed on Tuesday.
The Bank of America-Merrill Lynch poll for October showed a sharp increase in money managers' risk aversion, with their equity allocation slashed to a 34 percent overweight from 47 percent in September.
That is the lowest in two years and mirrors the darkening economic environment: a net 32 percent of respondents think the world economy will strengthen over the next year, more than 20 percentage points down from September and also a two-year low. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts