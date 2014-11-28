* Currency-rigging probe brings extra scrutiny to FX market

By Jemima Kelly

LONDON, Nov 28 A currency-rigging scandal and an intensifying squeeze on their fees are driving fund managers to scrutinise how much they pay for the foreign exchange they need to buy overseas assets.

As they try to eke out returns in a low interest rate, low yield world, money managers are increasingly being asked by their investors to demonstrate they are buying and selling FX as efficiently as possible.

Funds typically conduct their FX transactions through a custodian bank. Most hedge some or all their exposure to currency movements by buying derivatives.

Consultancy New Change FX reckons that in a typical UK pension fund with half its money invested abroad and two-thirds of that FX exposure hedged, currencies worth 3.77 times the value of the fund's assets are bought and sold at an average cost of 13.88 basis points.

That works out at more than half a percent of the original assets invested - not a huge amount when double-digit annual returns from equity funds were the norm, but a hefty chunk of today's meagre growth.

"In the past, equity fund managers would spend an awful lot of time on portfolio construction and on stock selection (but) they were not paying sufficient attention to ways in which money might have been lost on the FX side," said Michael Sparkes, director of analytical products and research at broker ITG.

"That is clearly changing. The people we are talking to are really looking for ways to manage that better, to reduce unnecessary cost, and to trade at the optimal times of day."

ITG specialises in transaction cost analysis (TCA), a way of measuring how effectively trades are executed that was initially used for equities, but now also for foreign exchange. The firm is set to finish 2014 with over 70 percent more FX business than it started the year with, and counts sovereign wealth funds and pension funds among its clients.

TRANSPARENCY

Concern over how much fund managers were paying for the FX component of their business was a prime driver behind a probe into the alleged manipulation of the London and ECB "fixes" that has so far led to banks being fined $4.3 billion.

A fix is a benchmark rate set at a certain time of day that is used by passive managers in particular to ensure the fund's returns match up with those of the market. But the rigging scandal has seen many asset managers move away from using it.

"Clients want to be 100 percent sure that we're not paying their money away in charges to a custodian, and that we're managing our exposure to currency efficiently and without a cost burden," said Lee Sanders, head of FX trading at AXA Investment Managers, a firm with over $700 billion under management.

Also bringing extra attention to FX costs is the rise of ultra-cheap passive funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), requiring active fund managers either to prove their expertise is worth their higher charges or to cut costs.

Money managers are increasingly turning to electronic trading platforms which not only boost choice by providing quotes from multiple market participants, but also bring greater transparency to foreign exchange. Thomson Reuters, parent company of Reuters, runs electronic FX trading platforms FXall and Thomson Reuters Matching.

"The FX market has become more transparent and is almost following a similar path to that of equities, where you have a lot of different exchanges," said Andrew Maack, head of FX at Vanguard, the world's second-biggest asset manager.

Banks are having to adapt to the new landscape.

State Street, one of world's largest custodian banks, which has previously come under fire for excessive profit-making in FX, last month launched a buyside-to-buyside platform called TruCross, which bypasses the need for bank involvement.

"The allegations that are out there around dealer behaviour ... are naturally troubling to an institutional investor, and this is a solution," said Mark Snyder, an executive president at State Street. "We've built technology that's purpose-built for these trades." (Editing by Peter Graff)