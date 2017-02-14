NEW YORK Feb 14 Paulson & Co reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Trust in the October-December period as bullion prices saw their weakest quarterly performance in 3-1/2 years, filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed on Tuesday.

New York-based Paulson & Co, led by longtime gold bull John Paulson, cut its shares in the world's biggest gold exchange-traded fund to 4.4 million shares worth $478 million, from 4.8 million shares worth $600 million in the previous quarter, a 13F filing showed. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Alan Crosby)