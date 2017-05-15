NEW YORK May 15 Paulson & Co held its shares
unchanged in the world's biggest gold exchange-traded fund in
the first quarter of 2017, when gold prices rallied nearly 10
percent, a 13F filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission showed on Monday.
New York-based Paulson & Co, led by longtime gold bull John
Paulson, held its stake in SPDR Gold Trust steady at
4.36 million shares valued at $517.6 million at the end of
March, the filing showed.
This was up from a value of $477.9 million the fourth
quarter of 2016.
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)