PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK Nov 14 Paulson & Co held its stake in SPDR Gold Trust unchanged in the third quarter of 2016 as bullion prices briefly rose to the highest in more than two years, filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed on Monday.
New York-based Paulson & Co, led by longtime gold bull John Paulson, left its stake in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest gold exchange-traded fund, at 4.78 million shares. Its value fell to $600 million by the end of the third quarter from $603.9 million in the second quarter. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; editing by Diane Craft)
WASHINGTON, Jan 26 U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States needs more submarines but he wants to buy them at a lower cost, resuming his push to get defense contractors to cut the prices they charge the Pentagon.
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Asian shares were steady on Friday and were on track for a solid advance this week, while oil and the dollar held onto gains in the wake of strong U.S. corporate earnings.