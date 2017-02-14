NEW YORK Feb 14 Soros Fund Management LLC eliminated its shares in Barrick Gold Corp in the fourth quarter of 2016, 13F-HR filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed on Tuesday.

At the end of the third quarter, it had held 2.85 million shares worth $50.5 million. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Nick Zieminski)