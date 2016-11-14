PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK Nov 14 Soros Fund Management LLC dissolved its shares in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest gold exchange-traded fund, in the third quarter of 2016, 13F-HR filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed on Monday.
It more than doubled its shares in Barrick Gold Corp to 2.85 million shares worth $50.5 million, the filing showed. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Bernard Orr)
WASHINGTON, Jan 26 U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States needs more submarines but he wants to buy them at a lower cost, resuming his push to get defense contractors to cut the prices they charge the Pentagon.
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Asian shares were steady on Friday and were on track for a solid advance this week, while oil and the dollar held onto gains in the wake of strong U.S. corporate earnings.