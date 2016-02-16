NEW YORK Feb 16 Soros Fund Management, the team
investing billionaire George Soros' fortune, is betting big on
consumer finance by taking a large position in Synchrony
Financial, according to a U.S. securities filing on
Tuesday.
Soros now owns more than 7.1 million shares, its
second-largest public stock position after Luxembourg-based
agricultural company Adecoagro SA. The estimated value
of the stake in Synchrony is $216.7 million, according to the
filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which
details public stock holdings on Dec. 31, 2015.
Synchrony, based in Stamford, Connecticut, was previously
known as GE Capital Retail Finance before it was spun-off by
General Electric Co and renamed. It offers credit cards,
loans and savings products, according to its website.
A spokesman for Soros declined to comment.
Another large new investment by Soros was in Houston-based
energy company Columbia Pipeline Group Inc, according
to the filing. The fund also added to its stakes in stocks
including Delta Air Lines Inc, energy company EQT Corp
, internet retailer Amazon.com Inc and fast-food
chain McDonald's Corp.
Soros also exited positions in Chinese retailer Vipshop
Holdings Ltd, energy technology company Schlumberger NV
and semiconductor and software business PMC-Sierra,
according to the filing. The fund managers also reduced their
positions is pharmaceutical company Allergan Plc,
Facebook Inc and Time Warner Cable Inc.
Soros Fund Management was once one of the largest hedge
funds in the world but is now closed to external investors. Its
market moves are still closely watched; Forbes estimates that
its 85-year-old namesake is worth $24.9 billion.
(Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by Jennifer Ablan
and Lisa Shumaker)