By Chris Vellacott
| LONDON, July 25
LONDON, July 25 Separate groups of lawmakers and
investors have set out ideas for a revamp of corporate
governance standards in Britain, a year after a
government-backed review criticised the short-termist culture of
the City of London.
A report by parliament's Business, Innovation and Skills
Committee (BISC) published on Thursday called on the government
to push the financial industry harder to adopt a set of
recommendations mooted by economist John Kay last July.
The authors claim "a cultural change will not happen without
a catalyst" and that the investment management industry is not
implementing voluntary reforms fast enough.
"Ministers must be willing, and seen to be willing, to pick
up a regulatory stick," the committee said.
Meanwhile, the Association of British Insurers (ABI), whose
members manage nearly $3 trillion of assets, said it wanted
companies to make it easier for non-executive directors to act
for shareholders free of boardroom influence.
The government, while anxious to keep the favour of a
financial sector that accounts for more than a tenth of the UK
economy, commissioned Kay's report last year to address public
outrage over executive pay and charges that business decisions
were being warped by an obsession with fees and bonuses.
Kay's recommendations included more effective engagement
between investors and the boards of companies in which they
owned shares, helping shareholders scrutinise management
performance and aligning pay with long term performance.
He also called for an end to quarterly accounting practices
in place at the majority of UK listed companies, which he said
placed too much emphasis on short-term gains over long-term
performance.
The BISC said the government should impose targets for
implementation those recommendations to encourage firms to sign
up swiftly to a new, more long term oriented culture.
"It is not enough for the government to simply say it
supports Kay's recommendations and then leave it to the industry
to change of its own volition," said MP Adrian Bailey, who
chairs the BISC.
VITAL FORUMS
The ABI said non-executive directors - who represent
shareholders on boards - should get more information earlier
from company management on planned transactions such as mergers
or plans for management buyouts.
They should also be able to meet independently of the
company management to examine proposed transactions and seek
independent advice from analysts not affiliated to the company,
the ABI said.
Both the association and Kay highlighted the importance of
"forums" as a way of allowing investors to unite around
particular issues and take them to company boards.
The ABI said it would seek to strengthen an existing system
of investor meetings by including big shareholders beyond its
membership, including major foreign investors and fund managers.
Kay's report argued fund managers would be able to improve
returns to their savers if they engaged collectively with
company boards rather than individually.
"The UK corporate governance system and shareholder
engagement are generally working well. However, ABI members
believe that practices can be improved," said Andrew Ninian,
head of corporate governance at the ABI.