Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
April 22 Greenlight Capital's David Einhorn said in his latest letter to clients on Tuesday that the firm has shorted a group of momentum stocks the firm dubs 'the bubble basket.'
Greenlight also said the firm closed short positions in Chipotle Mexican Grill and Michael Kors in the first quarter while closing long positions in General Motors , Delphi Automotive, NCR Corp. and DST Systems Inc. for the same period.
Greenlight said the firm added positions in Conn's Inc. and SunEdison Inc.. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
March 14 Investment firms Spectrum Equity and Cressey & Co will acquire a significant stake in Verisys Corporation, a U.S. provider of data and software that help healthcare providers with regulatory compliance, the company said on Tuesday.
NEW YORK, March 14 More than US$200bn of US leveraged loans have been refinanced or repriced so far this year and with two weeks to go before the end of the quarter, volume is approaching the last peak of activity in the second quarter of 2013, when US$245bn of loans were redone.