Russia's military mobilisation on Ukraine's borders over the
past week was an echo of the sort of geopolitical event that
used to send international investors scurrying for cover over
the past 50 years.
Unlike the systemic financial threats that plagued markets
in recent years, the Russian scenario seemed more tangible and
navigable for investors if only due to its many precedents from
the height of the Cold War.
And so traditional 'safe haven' investments played out,
knee-jerking higher after Russia's war games at the weekend.
Gold prices jumped 2 percent; the U.S. dollar and Treasury bonds
strengthened alongside other top-rated securities such as German
government bonds. Japan's yen and the Swiss franc pushed higher
as risky assets dived.
But the speed at which those moves unwound when Russia
appeared to defuse tensions merely underlined doubts about the
sense of dashing to pre-set havens in times of global stress.
A mix of extraordinary monetary policies and the perils of
market timing certainly raised questions about the investment
logic of recent years.
What's more, the speed with which markets shift on fluid and
fast-moving events mean that overhasty decisions can push
long-term savers under a steamroller.
"It's much harder now to find something you consider a truly
safe haven," said George King, London-based Head of Portfolio
Strategy at RBC Wealth Management, which manages more than $600
billion of assets worldwide. "These are not investable issues -
these are anxiety issues."
Gold's attraction as a globally exchangeable store of value
in the event of some economic Armageddon may seem obvious. But
the vagaries of gold securities and investment make is less so.
As anyone who bought during the seismic euro crisis in late 2011
will attest, it's down almost 30 percent from that peak.
That same 2011 crisis prompted the Swiss National Bank
pledge to cap a brutal rise of its franc - historically a magnet
for fleeing capital due to Switzerland's bank secrecy laws and
political neutrality - and tarnished its haven appeal to boot.
The U.S. Federal Reserve's extraordinary money printing and
bond buying of recent years may have enhanced the draw of super
liquid U.S. Treasuries. But that too is undermined for foreign
investors by the dampening effect on the dollar exchange rate.
Triple-A German Bunds had no such official boon, but their
top rating, Berlin's economic strength and relatively low debts
made them an island in a regional storm. Yet Germany's potential
exposure to euro zone debts and pan-European monetary policy may
also reasonably raise questions about the Bund's status over
time.
Others have flocked to London property or fine art - but
scarcity, illiquidity and high transaction costs limit speed of
movement for the perennially anxious.
HOMING IN
An alternative is to see beyond tired rules-of-thumb and
just try to parse the economic fallout of any geopolitical jolt.
With the Russia/Ukraine crisis, some have focussed on energy
prices or the threat to Europe's fragile economic recovery.
Buying oil and futures or energy stocks may be a more durable
response, they argue, and could be doubled up with European
bonds buoyed by another bout of monetary easing in the euro
zone.
"A major casualty could be Europe's economic recovery, which
is vulnerable given that the region imports roughly 25 per cent
of its gas from Russia, half of which flows through Ukraine,"
said Luca Paolini, chief strategist at Pictet Asset Management,
which steers $153 billion of equity and bonds.
The problem for non-European investors is that the euro
could weaken sharply.
Yet market direction may be beside the point if you just
want to avoid a wipeout.
And so perhaps the best way to view the Russia/Ukraine
crisis is in the context of the year so far - mounting and
perplexing political risks in developing countries unnerving
rich world investors who had flocked to emerging market
investment buckets indiscriminately in recent years.
Boston-based fund tracker EPFR estimates that equity
investors pulled cash from emerging market funds for a record
17th straight week last month - bringing losses since early last
year to some $38 billion or 5 percent of assets under
management. Some $23 billion has exited equivalent emerging
market bond funds over the past 14 months.
That money appears to be returning to base. As emerging
markets have quaked, Wall St stocks hit new records as recently
as last week and there's been a relentless surge into euro zone
government debt since the start of the year.
To illustrate where the bulk of private savings still hails
from, some 46 percent of the $80 trillion of global pension,
insurance and mutual fund assets originate in the United States.
Japan and the UK are the source of 8 percent each. And France,
Germany and the Netherlands account collectively for 7 percent.
Not unlike the last major emerging markets hiatus in the
late 1990s, exiting Western savers are seeking out the highest
returns they can find in domestic markets to soften the hit.
And as previously booming emerging market bond sales have
dried up this year, for example, sales of U.S. corporate
high-yield debt have already topped a record $160 billion in
just two months.
The safest haven for now, it seems, may just be home.
