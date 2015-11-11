LONDON Nov 11 Investors took out less money
from hedge funds month-on-month in November, data showed on
Wednesday, as allocations steadied in the face of recent market
volatility.
The SS&C GlobeOp Capital Movement Index, which
calculates monthly hedge fund subscriptions minus redemptions at
the start of each month, rose 0.91 percent in November, against
a fall of 1.27 percent rise in October.
Bill Stone, chairman and chief executive of SS&C
Technologies, said the move was mostly down to lower outflows.
The SS&C GlobeOp Capital Movement Index represents the
monthly net of hedge fund subscriptions and redemptions
administered by SS&C GlobeOp on the SS&C GlobeOp platform.
Global stock and bond markets have steadied in recent weeks
after increased volatility over August and September in the face
of fresh concerns around global growth.
