LONDON Aug 16 Investors slashed equity holdings
in August and boosted cash levels to their highest since March
2009 as concerns about a global economic slowdown and the euro
zone debt crisis drove an exodus from riskier assets, a survey
showed on Tuesday.
The monthly global fund managers' survey from Bank of
America-Merrill Lynch showed a net 2 percent of respondents were
overweight equities this month compared with 35 percent in July
and an all-time peak of 67 points in February.
The figure shows the difference between overweight and
underweight positions.
The survey of 176 participants with assets of $551 billion
also showed cash allocations doubled to a net 38 percent
overweight from 15 percent, posting the biggest monthly rise
after August 2007.
Bond allocations moved to a net 33 percent underweight from
45 percent, coming closer to the long-run average of net 34
percent underweight.
The survey was polled between August 5-11, around the time
when world stocks posted their biggest weekly
loss since November 2008. A net 29 percent of respondents now
think a recession is likely, up from 13 percent in July.
"It's pretty straightforward given what we've seen. We have
seen recession fears jump and cash levels surged," said Patrik
Schowitz, European equity strategist at BofA Merrill Lynch.
"People are already negative and a lot of bad news is priced
in. It's a clear buy signal but it's a bit too optimistic to say
we will go back to where we were. We might see a rally but we do
think it will be capped."
Cash balances spiked to 5.2 percent -- their highest since
March 2009 -- from 4.1 percent, above the BofA's contrarian buy
signal threshold of 4.5 percent.
Global equities have on average rallied 5.9 percent over the
next four weeks after rising above this threshold. The reading
hit 5.5 percent in December 2008.
A net 48 percent of respondents said equities were
undervalued, the record in the survey's history.
Hedge funds reduced their gearing levels. The ratio of their
gross assets relative to capital fell to 1.43 from 1.50 last
month. Their net exposure to equity markets -- measured as long
minus short as a percentage of capital -- rose to 33 percent
from 31 percent.
Emerging markets were the only favoured region, with a net
27 percent of investors overweight. U.S. equity positions saw
the sharpest fall ever, with investors turning a net 1 percent
underweight from a net 23 percent overweight in July.
(Editing by John Stonestreet)