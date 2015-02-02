* EMR Capital fund targets copper, gold, coking coal, potash
* Low commodities prices creating opportunities
* Fund oversubscribed by $50 million
By James Regan
SYDNEY, Feb 2 Australia-based private equity
group EMR Capital on Monday closed off a specialist mining fund
after securing a bigger-than-expected $450 million in
commitments, saying spiraling commodity markets were creating
opportunities in the sector.
EMR Chief Executive Jason Chang said the fund will focus on
copper, gold, coking coal and the fertiliser potash, and had
attracted a mix of institutions, endowments and private
investors.
"We think now is a good time to deploy capital into these
markets," Chang told Reuters in an interview. "We're looking at
the medium to long term and not worried about the day-to-day
fluctuations."
The rout in commodities was paving the way for more private
equity to replace public capital raisings, which have largely
dried up since the collapse of the mining boom, Chang said.
Big name funds that dominate the $2.5 trillion private
equity industry generally steer clear of mining, which they view
as too risky. But a clutch of specialist funds estimated to have
at least $10 billion to spend are prowling for opportunities
around the world.
"If you use Australia as a proxy, the mining sector has come
off more 30 percent but the non-mining sector has improved more
than 25 percent and that's making it hard for mining companies
to tap into public markets at this point," Chang said. "For that
reason, you are going to see more private equity going into
mining."
EMR's new fund, which initially had a target of $400
million, will likely avoid investing in iron ore, where prices
have tumbled more than 50 percent in the last year and supply is
dominated by a small handful of miners led by Vale,
Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton ,
according to Chang.
"Iron ore is probably too much of a niche market," he said.
