By Mike Dolan
LONDON, June 10 The world of zero interest rates
has outlived its usefulness, according to a chorus of
influential bankers, watchdogs and economists anxious about
asset bubbles and wealth inequality.
As financial markets start bracing for the first U.S. and
British interest rate rises in almost a decade, there's a
pervasive feeling that the extraordinary central bank policies
of near zero percent borrowing rates, money printing and bond
buying are now causing more problems than they're worth.
Few, if any, now doubt super-easy credit and quantitative
easing, for all their spillovers and distortions, were the right
medicine to nurse economies out of a systemic banking shock,
credit crunch and deflation scare.
But even those who applauded the rescue feel the cure has
largely done its job and is now merely spreading other maladies.
"It's a mistake to keep interest rates this low for so long
as it breeds complacency and leads to social inequality," a top
UK bank executive told Reuters. "QE was the right thing to do
but I'm not comfortable with interest rates at zero."
That view is echoed across many central banking and
supervisory circles too, where there's some anxiety that
inflation-targetting central banks have been overly mechanistic
in prolonging very low interest rates due to a brief oil-led
scare on headline deflation late last year.
They worry about the lack of a monetary buffer to deal with
fresh economic or financial market shocks and how precarious
financial markets have become given how super-easy credit has
buoyed both bonds and equities at historically-expensive levels
without any commensurate pickup of world growth.
Markets too are antsy about lofty and QE-fueled financial
prices and many are fearful recent tremors in both "safe" AAA
debt markets and equity indices are a reminder of unnervingly
positive correlations between bonds and stocks in recent months,
even though they should typically act as hedges for each other.
And the absence of an obvious haven in a world of pricey
assets is another easy money conundrum that argues for its end.
"Classic safe haven plays may not be as safe as advertised,"
said Blackrock chief strategist Russ Koesterich.
If asset prices have lost sight of the real economy, it's
probably better to remind them sooner rather than later.
"If you're trying to stabilize markets and if you're worried
about extreme macro risks, then QE works quite well," said
PIMCO's fixed income chief investment officer Andrew Balls. But
"if you're trying to fine tune growth and inflation outcomes
then the evidence is that QE is a pretty blunt instrument."
Even European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi, who came late
to full-blown QE policies this year, acknowledged last week that
a volatile surge in what had been near-zero 10-year German
government bond yields was something investors just needed to
get used to -- signalling that even ongoing ECB QE would not
simply underwrite bonds at their peaks.
AGGRAVATING INEQUALITY
But it's the unease about how zero rates and QE have
aggravated rising wealth gaps that have caused most public
debate and heaped on political pressure for a reversal.
Many fear that while easy money supported workers initially
by stabilizing and boosting employment, the outsize and
persistent lift to stock, bond and real estate prices -- owned
mainly by the richest -- has exaggerated an already extreme
wealth skew, especially at a time of public spending cutbacks.
What's more, Nobel laureate Joseph Stiglitz latest work on
rising inequality said QE supercharged the wealth of the elite
as they tend to hold more equity and property than middle
classes, whose savings are mainly in pension-related fixed
income and bonds that were shorn of returns and yield by QE.
Since 2012, for example, total returns on stocks have risen
50 percent while bonds are flat. And surveys of millionaire
investors, including one by Morgan Stanley this year, show they
hold about a half to two-thirds in equities, real estate or
alternatives and less than 30 percent in cash and bonds.
On the other hand, Philadelphia Federal Reserve researchers
stress the many offsetting effects of monetary policy in
redistributing wealth and claim these often balance out.
For example, they looked at how as QE boosted inflation it
might hit older, richer Americans by hitting real bond returns
but benefit young, indebted middle classes. On the other hand,
the poorest families tend to rely heaviest on cash and rising
inflation taxes that over time.
The financial asset picture looks starker. It showed how the
richest 1 percent of the population, who hold a third of total
U.S. wealth, earn two-thirds of their income from capital
investments and business interests -- largely equity and
property that have been boosted so much by low interest rates.
For the bottom 80 percent of the population, on the other
hand, wages are more than three quarters of their income.
But again Philadelphia Fed economist Makoto Nakajima stops
short of automatic conclusions, citing studies showing higher
interest rates could also boost inequality by lifting investment
income of the top 10 percent while arguably slowing the economy
and damaging employment and wages.
Defending the QE he presided over, former Fed chairman Ben
Bernanke last week insisted the case for saying QE skewed
inequality was not clear cut and the real problem was that too
much was expected of central bankers.
"If fiscal policymakers took more of the responsibility for
promoting economic recovery and job creation, monetary policy
could be less aggressive," wrote Bernanke, a Brookings Fellow.
