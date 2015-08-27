NEW YORK Aug 27 Investors in U.S.-based funds pulled $17.8 billion out of stock funds in the week ended Aug. 26, marking the biggest weekly outflows since mid-December of last year, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.

Funds that specialize in U.S. shares posted $11.7 billion in outflows to mark their biggest withdrawals since early May, while funds that specialize in non-U.S. shares posted $6.1 billion in outflows to mark their biggest withdrawals since January 2008.

Stock exchange-traded funds posted $15.2 billion in outflows, while stock mutual funds posted $2.6 billion in outflows. Taxable bond funds posted $2.6 billion in outflows after attracting $606 million in inflows the prior week. (Reporting by Sam Forgione)