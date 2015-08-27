NEW YORK Aug 27 Investors in U.S.-based funds
pulled $17.8 billion out of stock funds in the week ended Aug.
26, marking the biggest weekly outflows since mid-December of
last year, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on
Thursday.
Funds that specialize in U.S. shares posted $11.7 billion in
outflows to mark their biggest withdrawals since early May,
while funds that specialize in non-U.S. shares posted $6.1
billion in outflows to mark their biggest withdrawals since
January 2008.
Stock exchange-traded funds posted $15.2 billion in
outflows, while stock mutual funds posted $2.6 billion in
outflows. Taxable bond funds posted $2.6 billion in outflows
after attracting $606 million in inflows the prior week.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione)