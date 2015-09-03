NEW YORK, Sept 3 Investors in U.S.-based funds pulled $4.36 billion out of taxable bond funds in the week ended Sept. 2, marking their sixth consecutive week of cash withdrawals, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.

For its part, U.s.-based funds pulled $180 million out of Chinese stock portfolios, their fourth straight week of outflows, Lipper said. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chris Reese)