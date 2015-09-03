BRIEF-Vishay Precision Group and Nokomis Capital L.L.C. announces an agreement to further strengthen company's board
* Says co and Nokomis Capital L.L.C. today announced an agreement to further strengthen company's board of directors
(Adds quote from Lipper analyst, table) By Tariro Mzezewa NEW YORK, Sept 3 Investors in U.S.-based funds pulled $4.36 billion out of taxable bond funds in the week ended Wednesday, marking their sixth consecutive week of withdrawals, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday. Riskier U.S.-based high-yield "junk" bond mutual funds posted $714 million of outflows over the same period, resulting in a four-week moving average of negative $508 million, the highest average since mid-July, Lipper data show. Many other asset classes were not spared over the reporting period with persistent volatility stemming from a China-driven global economic crisis. U.S.-based Chinese funds posted cash withdrawals of $180 million, their fourth straight week of outflows, Lipper said. U.S.-based emerging market stock funds lost $652 million, their sixth consecutive week of losses, while international and global debt funds experienced their eighth consecutive week of outflows, losing $181 million, according to Lipper data. Back home, investors pulled $865 million from U.S.-based mutual stock funds, their third week of outflows, but U.S.-based equity exchange-traded funds attracted $4.8 billion. That followed outflows the previous week of $15.2 billion, their biggest weekly outflows since August 2014, according to Lipper. Investors in exchange-traded funds are thought to represent the institutional investor, including hedge funds. Mutual funds are thought to represent retail "mom-and-pop" investors. Overall, U.S.-based non-U.S.focused equities as well as those that focus on domestic equities attracted inflows, with the former posting $15.5 million and the latter bringing in $3.93 billion. "Flows were somewhat muted considering the volatility we saw in the markets," said Patrick Keon, a research analyst at Lipper. Although investors shunned energy-sector stock funds, which lost $189 million after attracting $372 million in the prior week, they added $2.12 billion to government Treasury funds, marking the fourth straight week of inflows. The Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets ($Bil) Count ($Bil) All Equity Funds 3.941 0.08 4,781.400 11,589 Domestic Equities 3.925 0.12 3,426.679 8,329 Non-Domestic 0.016 0.00 1,354.721 3,260 Equities All Taxable Bond -0.040 -0.00 2,246.016 6,014 Funds All Money Market -10.350 -0.45 2,302.927 1,218 Funds All Municipal -0.586 -0.18 332.895 1,459 Bond Funds (Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by Chris Reese and Lisa Shumaker)
JOHANNESBURG, March 27 South African President Jacob Zuma's decision to call Pravin Gordhan back home from an investor roadshow in London marks a major setback for the economy, the Democratic Alliance opposition party said in a statement on Monday.