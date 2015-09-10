Amazon.com wins $1.5 bln tax dispute over IRS
March 23 Amazon.com Inc on Thursday won a more than $1.5 billion tax dispute with the Internal Revenue Service over transactions involving a Luxembourg unit more than a decade ago.
NEW YORK, Sept 10 Investors in U.S.-based funds pulled $16.2 billion out of stock funds in the week ended Sept. 9 after committing $3.9 billion to the funds over the prior week, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.
Funds that specialize in U.S. shares posted $14.3 billion in outflows, while funds that specialize in international shares posted $1.9 billion in outflows. The outflows were mostly from stock exchange-traded funds, which posted $13.6 billion in withdrawals.
Taxable bond funds attracted their first inflows in three weeks, at $3.6 billion.
SEOUL/PARIS, March 24 South Korea's KEPCO , the likeliest suitor for Toshiba Corp's troubled nuclear business, is holding off from making an approach because of question marks over the scale of damage at the unit and political uncertainty in both South Korea and the United States, people with direct knowledge of the matter say.