NEW YORK Oct 1 Investors in U.S.-based funds pulled $3.6 billion out of investment-grade corporate bond funds in the week ended Sept. 30, marking the biggest weekly outflows from the funds since records began in 1992, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.

Taxable bond funds overall posted $7.5 billion in withdrawals to mark their biggest weekly outflows since June 2013. High-yield bond funds posted $2.2 billion in outflows to mark their biggest withdrawals since the week ended July 1.

Stock funds posted $910 million in outflows to mark their second straight week of withdrawals. Low-risk money market funds attracted $6.7 billion to mark their second straight week of new demand.

(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Bernard Orr)