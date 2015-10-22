NEW YORK Oct 22 U.S-based stock mutual funds
and exchange-traded funds attracted$4.3 billion in new money
from investors in the week ended Wednesday, according to data
from Lipper.
The week marked the second straight week of inflows for
funds invested in equities.
Taxable bond funds took in $4.4 billion during the same
period, according to the data released on Thursday. The inflows
marked the third consecutive week of inflows for fixed-income
funds, with higher yielding junk-bond funds taking in $3.3
billion in new money during the week.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chris Reese)