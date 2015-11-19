(New throughout, recasts headline, adds context and analyst quote) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, Nov 19 Stock funds posted $2.2 billion in outflows during the week that ended Nov. 18, Lipper data showed Thursday, marking a second consecutive week of skittishness by mutual fund investors. Positive flows into ETFs overall - $1.0 billion into stocks and $1.4 billion into bonds - were outweighed by strong mutual fund withdrawals as the spotlight focused on the potential for a December interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The outflows extended both to domestic and international equities. "Mutual funds were responsible for all of that," said Pat Keon, a research analyst at Lipper. During the same week, Lipper said money market funds posted $20 billion in outflows, marking their worst result since April. The movement was driven by institutional investors, Keon said. But stock and bond categories were marked by a move by investors toward quality and away from risk. ETF investors lifted taxable bond funds to net inflows of $427 million during the weekly period, according to Lipper. Lower-credit funds continued to suffer, with high-yield bond funds recording $1.4 billion in outflows during the week, their second straight week of withdrawals. The funds had posted a massive $9.6 billion haul of new cash during the five weeks that ended Nov 4, according to Lipper data. The fund research service said emerging-markets stock funds recorded their third straight week of outflows during the latest weekly period. Such funds have seen $1.6 billion in cash withdrawals since the week that ended Nov 4. The funds had gathered money during each weekly period measured by Lipper in October, but reversed course amid negative performance and fears that tightening U.S. monetary policy might hobble indebted countries. Investment-grade corporate debt funds took in nearly $1 billion during the week, while funds invested in U.S. Treasuries took in $716 million, according to Lipper. Precious metals commodities funds - a classic hedge against rising inflation - attracted their first inflows in four weeks. The funds took in $116 million during the weekly period, Lipper said. And inflation-protected bond funds attracted $37 million during the week after seeing outflows the week before that. The Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): Sector Flow Chg ($Bil) % Assets Assets Count ($Bil) All Equity Funds -2.244 -0.04 5,252.409 11,901 Domestic Equities -1.152 -0.03 3,711.363 8,507 Non-Domestic -1.092 -0.07 1,541.046 3,394 Equities All Taxable Bond 0.427 0.02 2,211.310 6,080 Funds All Money Market -20.151 -0.84 2,368.182 1,207 Funds All Municipal 0.385 0.11 351.534 1,506 Bond Funds (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and Christian Plumb)