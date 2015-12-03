(New throughout; adds data and analyst quote)
By Trevor Hunnicutt
NEW YORK, Dec 3 Investors withdrew $6.6 billion
from U.S. stock and taxable-bond mutual funds during the week
that ended Dec. 2, Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking the
fourth straight week of outflows for those investments.
Overall, stock funds posted $920 million in outflows during
the week, led by the mutual fund withdrawals, according to the
Lipper data, which also measures exchange-traded funds.
"Retail investors threw the baby out with the bath water,"
said Tom Roseen, head of research services at Lipper. "People
are getting out of the way of a rate hike."
Roseen said concern about the direction of U.S. Federal
Reserve policy, mixed economic data and geopolitical concerns
have weighed on retail investors.
Those concerns also prompted a flight-to-quality move into
money-market funds. That category attracted $17.8 billion during
the week, marking the second consecutive week of inflows for the
low-risk investments, Lipper said.
Stock ETFs, by contrast, took in $3.8 billion. The SPDR S&P
500 ETF took in about 71 percent of that amount, Lipper
said.
"They're saying, we feel comfortable saying there might be a
Santa Claus rally here," Roseen said of ETF investors, referring
to a potential end-of-year run up in stock prices.
Investors pulled $2.1 billion in cash out of U.S.-listed
taxable bond mutual funds and ETFs during the week that ended
Dec. 2, Lipper said.
Treasury funds posted $1.3 billion in outflows during the
week, while high-yield corporate debt attracted $398 million of
inflows and broke a three-week streak of outflows. Higher-credit
investment-grade bond funds posted $547 million in outflows.
Emerging-market stock funds extended their streak of
outflows to five straight weeks, posting $583 million in
withdrawals in the latest period.
The Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by
U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets Count
($Bil) ($Bil)
All Equity Funds -0.920 -0.02 5,236.782 11,819
Domestic Equities -0.065 -0.00 3,705.334 8,449
Non-Domestic Equities -0.855 -0.06 1,531.448 3,370
All Taxable Bond Funds -2.090 -0.10 2,200.798 6,070
All Money Market Funds 17.811 0.76 2,350.362 1,163
All Municipal Bond Funds 0.364 0.10 355.059 1,504
