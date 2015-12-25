(Adds data on mutual funds and ETFs) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, Dec 24 U.S.-based funds that invest in foreign stocks posted their largest outflows on record in the week ended Dec. 23, Lipper data showed on Thursday, as mutual fund investors trimmed risk following a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hike. Investors took $10 billion out of "non-domestic" stock funds sold in the United States, especially mutual funds rather than exchange traded funds. That was the largest combined outflow recorded for both types of funds, according to Lipper statistics that date to 1992. The foreign fund outflows contributed to a record $16.2 billion in outflows for U.S.-based stock and taxable-bond funds for the week, according to Lipper. Mutual fund investors took money out of stock and taxable-bond funds, while exchange-traded fund investors added new cash to both types of funds. The flight of money came after the U.S. central bank hiked rates, from near-zero, for the first time in nearly a decade on Dec. 16, signaling faith in the U.S. economy. Emerging markets stock funds posted $613 million of outflows, their eighth straight week of cash withdrawals, on persistent fears about the ability of those countries to weather stock outflows. Japanese stock funds posted $1.3 billion of outflows, though the outflows may be seasonal, nearly matching the $1.5 billion in outflows from the comparable period a year ago. Domestic stock funds recorded $2.4 billion in new cash, rebounding after three weeks of outflows, as fears of a rout in energy prices weighed less on equity markets. Low-risk money-market funds in the United States posted $3.6 billion in outflows during the week. The Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets Count ($Bil) ($Bil) All Equity -7.584 -0.15 5,135.126 11,894 Funds Domestic 2.446 0.07 3,628.599 8,477 Equities Non-Domestic -10.030 -0.67 1,506.528 3,417 Equities All Taxable -8.653 -0.40 2,153.762 6,097 Bond Funds All Money -3.644 -0.16 2,290.367 1,141 Market Funds All Municipal 0.809 0.23 357.371 1,502 Bond Funds (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chris Reese and Richard Chang)