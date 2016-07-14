UPDATE 3-Oil prices dip as rising U.S. output offsets OPEC-led cuts
* Brent down more than 5 pct since early Jan, WTI down 2.85 pct
NEW YORK, July 14 Investors charged into domestic stocks during the latest week, delivering U.S.-based stock funds their first inflows since late April, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
The funds took in $7.8 billion, according to the research service's data, which covers the seven-day period through July 13. The inflows into stock funds were led by heavy buying of exchange-traded funds and funds focused specifically on domestic stocks, Lipper found. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
* Brent down more than 5 pct since early Jan, WTI down 2.85 pct
LONDON, Jan 31 Royal Dutch Shell has agreed to sell a package of oil and gas fields to private equity-backed Chrysaor for $3.8 billion, giving the Anglo-Dutch group a major boost in its drive to reduce debt following the acquisition of BG Group.
RICHARDS BAY, South Africa, Jan 31 South Africa's Richards Bay Coal Terminal (RBCT) said on Tuesday 2016 coal exports fell 3.7 percent to 72.6 million tonnes, despite strong demand from India and Pakistan.