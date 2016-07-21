(Recasts; adds data on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst quote,

By Trevor Hunnicutt
NEW YORK, July 21 U.S. investors sweetened on
riskier global assets for the first time in weeks, pouring
record sums into emerging market debt and pumping up foreign
stocks after five weeks of withdrawals, Lipper data showed on
Thursday.
Emerging market debt funds offered in the United States took
in $918 million during the week, the data showed, larger than in
any other week dating back to 1992.
The record capped a dramatic reversal for riskier
international assets, which initially suffered in a selloff
after Britain's June 23 "Brexit" vote to leave the European
Union.
Those risks helped push down yields on low-risk government
debt. Nearly $12 trillion in sovereign debt traded at negative
yields at the end of June, according Fitch Ratings, meaning
borrowers are essentially paying to lend money to governments.
Emerging market debt offers plumper yields than
negative-yielding bonds, while accommodative monetary policy by
developed countries and stronger economic data in China gave
emerging markets the prospect of lower borrowing rates and a
brighter growth outlook.
The largest exchange-traded fund tracking emerging market
bonds, the iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF
, has returned 3.4 percent in the four weeks through
Thursday, Lipper data shows.
"When we're talking about the big uncertainties that people
were looking at - Black Swan events - 'Brexit' was the biggest
thing out there and I think people realize that wasn't as bad as
they thought," said Tom Roseen, head of research services for
Thomson Reuters Lipper.
Overall, U.S.-based funds focused on international stocks
took in $1.6 billion in the week, after recording five
consecutive weeks of outflows. Emerging market stock funds took
in $4 billion, their largest inflows since January 2013.
Japanese stock funds took in $303 million, marking their first
week of inflows since January, according to Lipper.
But not all regions were popular among investors. European
stock funds posted $684 million in withdrawals, their seventh
negative week.
U.S.-based funds focused on domestic stocks posted $4.4
billion in outflows after two straight weeks of buying that
helped push domestic market indexes to record levels.
Investors added $3 billion to taxable bond funds in a week
that featured strong demand for U.S. corporate bonds. About $894
million moved into the highest credit, investment-grade funds.
International and global debt funds took in $1.3 billion, the
most since August 2011, Lipper said.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including ETFs (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Chg Pct of Assets Count
($ blns) Assets ($ blns)
All Equity Funds -2.801 -0.05 5,321.679 12,087
Domestic Equities -4.409 -0.12 3,797.251 8,590
Non-Domestic Equities 1.608 0.11 1,524.428 3,497
All Taxable Bond Funds 2.980 0.13 2,305.836 6,067
All Money Market Funds -8.827 -0.38 2,314.282 1,099
All Municipal Bond Funds 1.014 0.27 380.454 1,406
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt, editing by G Crosse)