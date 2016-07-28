(Recasts throughout; adds data on mutual funds and ETFs,
analyst quote, table, byline)
By Trevor Hunnicutt
NEW YORK, July 28 Emerging-market debt funds
offered in the United States took in record cash for the second
straight week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, as investors
hoped more central bank stimulus could make the bonds an
appealing buy.
The funds attracted nearly $1.4 billion in the period
through July 27, larger than the $918 million they attracted the
previous week and larger than in any other week dating back to
1992, the fund research service's data showed.
Trillions of dollars worth of sovereign debt now trade at
negative yields, meaning investors are essentially paying to
lend money to governments. Emerging market debt offers plumper
yields than negative-yielding bonds and indebted emerging
markets benefit from looser monetary policy.
"You have this possibility of interest rates going up in
September, but you also have easing going on in the rest of the
world, so this is probably something that is good for emerging
markets," said Tom Roseen, head of research services for Thomson
Reuters Lipper.
At the same time, the Bank of Japan is facing pressure from
the Japanese government to expand monetary stimulus further on
Friday to address signs of weakness in inflation, Reuters
reported, citing sources. The suggestion of potential further
stimulus pushed the yen down against the U.S. dollar.
Japanese stock funds took in $138 million during the week,
only their third week of inflows this year, Lipper data showed.
A weaker yen could make Japanese exporters' products more
appealing.
The week brought fresh demand for "currency-hedged"
exchange-traded funds that strip out the currency impact on
returns for investors who take profits in U.S. dollars. That
means the investors owning the funds stand to benefit if
Japanese stocks rise and the yen falls.
International and global debt funds took in $1.4 billion,
their largest weekly inflows since May 2011, and emerging-market
stock funds took in $403 million, for their fourth consecutive
week of inflows.
Overall, investors withdrew $4.1 billion from U.S.-based
stock funds in the week ended July 27, the data showed,
delivering the funds their second straight week of outflows.
"They were willing to put risk on, but overseas, not here,"
said Roseen.
U.S.-based taxable-bond funds attracted $2.8 billion during
the week, Lipper said. Investors withdrew $428 million from
precious-metals funds, their largest withdrawals since December.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including ETFs (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Chg Pct Assets Count
($ blns) Assets ($ blns)
All Equity Funds -4.054 -0.08 5,324.001 12,077
Domestic Equities -2.009 -0.05 3,790.981 8,577
Non-Domestic Equities -2.044 -0.13 1,533.020 3,500
All Taxable Bond Funds 2.846 0.12 2,326.195 6,045
All Money Market Funds 4.840 0.20 2,381.870 1,115
All Municipal Bond Funds 0.783 0.20 389.303 1,411
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; editing by Jennifer Ablan)