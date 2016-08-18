(Recasts; Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst quote,
By Trevor Hunnicutt
NEW YORK, Aug 18 U.S. investors showed more
confidence putting new money into international markets in the
weekly period through Aug. 17, Lipper data showed on Thursday,
pumping $2.7 billion into emerging-market stock funds.
The funds took in their seventh straight week of cash as
minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's July policy meeting
showed its leaders agree that more economic data is needed
before raising interest rates.
Investment-grade bond funds took in $2.2 billion during the
week, while high-yield junk bond funds gathered $889 million.
Emerging market debt funds took in $478 million, the group's
ninth straight week of inflows, the data showed.
"The money going in the market is betting at the moment that
the Fed is not raising rates, definitely not in September and
wait-and-see for December," said Pat Keon, research analyst for
Thomson Reuters Lipper.
Higher U.S. rates could weaken emerging-market currencies
relative to the dollar and hobble indebted markets abroad, while
low rates encourage risk-taking.
Overall, U.S.-based taxable bond funds took in $4.2 billion
during the week, according to Lipper, their second straight week
of inflows.
The enthusiasm did not translate into a needed boost for
U.S. stock funds, which have been punished with outflows for the
better part of this year. For their part, U.S. stock mutual
funds posted $4 billion of cash withdrawals in the latest
reporting period, the category's 23rd straight week of outflows,
according to Lipper.
Non-domestic stock funds took in $1.5 billion, but funds
focused on U.S. shares recorded $1.2 billion in outflows during
the week, the data showed.
Precious metals commodities funds, featuring a large
exposure to gold, pointed to fears that a rate hike might
happen. The funds posted $493 million in outflows, their largest
withdrawals since December after two straight weeks of market
losses.
Rising rates would raise the opportunity cost of holding
non-yielding assets, such as gold.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including ETFs:
Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets Count
($Bil) ($Bil)
All Equity Funds 0.307 0.01 5,394.449 12,053
Domestic Equities -1.216 -0.03 3,828.172 8,571
Non-Domestic Equities 1.523 0.10 1,566.277 3,482
All Taxable Bond Funds 4.225 0.18 2,329.526 6,076
All Money Market Funds -20.780 -0.88 2,333.437 1,082
All Municipal Bond Funds 1.059 0.28 385.538 1,410
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and
Jonathan Oatis)