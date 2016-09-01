(Adds data on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst quote, context,
By Trevor Hunnicutt
NEW YORK, Sept 1 The party looked to be waning
for some popular investments in the latest week, with investors
trimming exposure to U.S.-based funds invested in
developing-market bonds, utilities stocks and gold, Lipper data
showed on Thursday.
Investors' repositioning in the week through Aug. 31 came as
remarks by some monetary policymakers seemed to suggest a U.S.
interest rate hike might soon be in the cards.
"The Fed is creating the summertime blues," said Tom Roseen,
head of research services for Thomson Reuters Lipper.
Investors withdrew $585 million from precious-metals
commodities funds, such as the SPDR Gold Shares, the
largest weekly outflows for those funds since December, Lipper
data showed.
Emerging-market debt funds recorded $51 million in outflows,
a small figure but the category's first withdrawals since
mid-June after two straight weeks of market losses. Riskier
high-yield junk bond funds posted $387 million in outflows over
the weekly period, after three straight weeks of attracting new
money.
Utilities sector funds posted $71 million in a fifth
consecutive week of outflows. Investors, increasingly
languishing in a world of money-losing bonds, have turned to
high-yielding stocks like utilities and real estate to make up
the difference.
Real-estate funds posted $90 million in outflows, their
first net withdrawals in four weeks.
Rising rates could raise the opportunity cost of holding
assets like gold, which yield nothing. Higher rates also
generally translate to a stronger dollar, making it harder for
emerging markets to repay debts using less valuable local
currencies. Higher-yielding bonds could then draw investors away
from real estate and utilities stocks.
In other rate-sensitive categories, financial sector funds
took in $702 million, their fourth straight week of inflows.
Banks are seen as having an opportunity to boost revenues as
rates rise.
Funds that invest primarily in bonds protected against
rising inflation took in $196 million, a second straight week of
inflows as rising inflation may push the Fed to hike rates.
Treasury bond funds posted $202 million in outflows. Rising
rates erode bond prices.
Emerging market stock funds managed to pull in $83 million
in a ninth straight week of inflows, but lagged the average of
$1.5 billion a week over the prior eight weeks.
Overall, investors pulled $748 million from U.S.-based stock
funds in the week, adding to a nearly unbroken streak of
withdrawals in recent months, the data showed.
Taxable bond funds in the United States posted $874 million
outflows during the week, after three weeks of inflows, Lipper
said.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including ETFs:
Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets Count
($Bil) ($Bil)
All Equity Funds -0.748 -0.01 5,350.373 11,978
Domestic Equities 0.448 0.01 3,782.323 8,521
Non-Domestic Equities -1.196 -0.08 1,568.050 3,457
All Taxable Bond Funds -0.874 -0.04 2,322.937 6,033
All Money Market Funds -15.878 -0.68 2,314.739 1,042
All Municipal Bond Funds 0.428 0.11 387.113 1,402
