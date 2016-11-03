NEW YORK Nov 3 Investors pulled $7.7 billion from U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the weekly period through Nov. 2, the largest withdrawals from those funds since December 2015, Thomson Reuters Lipper data showed on Thursday.

U.S.-based stock funds recorded $3.4 billion in withdrawals during the same week, while money-market funds took in $22.2 billion, the data showed.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Dan Grebler)