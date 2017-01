NEW YORK Nov 17 Investors showered $23.6 billion in new cash on U.S.-based stock funds over the latest week, the most in nearly two years and the third-largest haul for those funds on record, Thomson Reuters Lipper data showed on Thursday.

The funds attracted the cash during the seven days through Nov. 16, which followed the U.S. presidential election.

