UPDATE 1-Oil eases on rising U.S. inventory, market looks to EIA data
* Firmer dollar pressures oil markets (Adds comment, detail)
NEW YORK Dec 15 Investors poured $6.8 billion into U.S.-based stock funds in the week through Dec. 14, Lipper data showed on Thursday, accelerating a rotation from bonds to stocks as U.S. policymakers raised interest rates for the first time in a year.
Taxable bond funds posted $5.8 billion in outflows during the same weekly period, their largest withdrawals since the U.S. presidential election, the data showed.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Firmer dollar pressures oil markets (Adds comment, detail)
Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump met with auto executives on Tuesday and gave the energy industry a boost with action on pipelines. Highlights of the day follow: PIPELINES Trump signs orders smoothing the path for the controversial Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines, aiming to expand energy infrastructure and roll back key Obama administration environmental actions. IMMIGRATION Trump is expected to sign executive orders starting on Wednesday that
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has instructed the Environmental Protection Agency to remove the climate change page from its website, two agency employees told Reuters, the latest move by the newly minted leadership to erase ex-President Barack Obama's climate change initiatives.