NEW YORK Jan 5 Investors pumped $2.4 billion into U.S.-based stock funds during the week through Jan. 4, Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking the second straight week of inflows.

Taxable bond funds took in $1.2 billion during the week, following three straight weeks of withdrawals, the research service said.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Bernard Orr)