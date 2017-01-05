BRIEF-Granite Oil announces 2017 budget with continued development of its core Bakken pool
* Announces 2017 budget with continued development of its core Bakken pool and an exploration program
NEW YORK Jan 5 Investors pumped $2.4 billion into U.S.-based stock funds during the week through Jan. 4, Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking the second straight week of inflows.
Taxable bond funds took in $1.2 billion during the week, following three straight weeks of withdrawals, the research service said.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* Announces 2017 budget with continued development of its core Bakken pool and an exploration program
* Says has declared a special cash dividend of $1.57 per common share, payable February 21, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To use net proceeds from offering to contribute capital to Kingstone Insurance Company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: