BRIEF-Freeport Indonesia mine would need to cut output by mid-Feb if no export license - CEO
Jan 25 * Better Demand, Low Inventories And Future Deficits Point To "Bright Future" For Copper - Freeport-mcmoran CEO Richard Adkerson says
NEW YORK Jan 12 Investors in U.S.-based funds poured $4 billion into investment-grade corporate bond funds in the week ended Jan. 11, marking the funds' biggest inflows since early February 2015, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.
Taxable bond funds overall attracted $3.9 billion in new cash to mark their biggest inflows since late September. Stock funds attracted $2.4 billion in inflows to mark their third straight week of new demand. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chris Reese)
Jan 25 * Better Demand, Low Inventories And Future Deficits Point To "Bright Future" For Copper - Freeport-mcmoran CEO Richard Adkerson says
Jan 25 Tiger Woods will return to the PGA Tour this week as a member of the TaylorMade stable after announcing on Wednesday that he had made the switch after years of using Nike equipment.
WARSAW, Jan 25 Poland's state-run defence firm PGZ has signed a memorandum of understanding with French military shipbuilder DCNS that could allow them to work together on building submarines in Poland, PGZ said in a statement.