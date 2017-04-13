NEW YORK, April 13 Investors in U.S.-based funds poured $1.4 billion into stock funds in the week ended Wednesday after pulling $11.9 billion from the funds the prior week, data from Thomson Reuters Lipper service showed on Thursday.

Taxable bond funds attracted $1 billion in new cash to mark their fourth straight week of inflows. Funds that hold riskier high-yield corporate bonds posted $348 million in outflows after attracting $2.4 billion in inflows the prior week. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Dan Grebler)