By Trevor Hunnicutt
NEW YORK, June 29 U.S. mutual fund investors
dumped stocks and bonds during the latest week, delivering both
categories their worst respective outflows of the year, Thomson
Reuters' Lipper data showed on Thursday.
The $6.7 billion pullback from taxable bond mutual funds
marks a change of heart after the funds heavily used by retail
investors inhaled tens of billions in bonds since last year.
The U.S. Federal Reserve is on a path to raising interest
rates from very low levels even as economic data has remained
mixed. Rising rates are seen as a drag on bond fund returns.
Meanwhile monetary policy officials, including European
Central Bank President Mario Draghi, made comments this week
implying a global turn away from ultra-easy stimulus policies.
Yields on the 10-year Treasury benchmark leapt from
2.14 on Monday to 2.27 on Thursday.
Riskier high-yield bond mutual funds and ETFs posted $1.7
billion in withdrawals, their worst outflows since March, the
data showed.
"I wouldn't be surprised if it becomes more consistent than
we've seen in the past - money leaving taxable-bond funds," said
Pat Keon, Senior Research Analyst at Lipper.
"It's just a question of where does it go because equity
funds are distasteful for a lot of people."
Mutual fund investors cashed out a net $7.3 billion from
domestic stocks. ETF investors pulled an additional $4.2 billion
from funds focused on U.S. company shares, adding to the equity
market's woes.
The S&P 500 has managed a 0.5 percent gain this month
despite a dramatic selloff for oil and some of the year's most
high-flying technology stocks.
Investors had bid up high earning growth stocks in hopes
that they would continue to eek out gains in a tepid U.S.
economy that is still supported by the easy monetary policy that
has been in place nearly a decade after the 2007-2009 global
financial crisis.
Meanwhile, foreign stocks continue to find favor among U.S.
investors. Japanese equity funds pulled in half a billion
dollars during the latest week, their largest haul since
February.
Within U.S. stocks, violent rotations between sectors
continue.
Finance sector funds posted $1.2 billion in outflows, the
most since March, even as the Fed approved large banks' plans to
use extra capital for stock buybacks, dividends and other
purposes beyond being a cushion against catastrophe.
Healthcare funds pulled in $1.7 billion and the most cash
since November 2016 as Congress aimed to pass an Obamacare
replacement bill.
Rate-sensitive real estate and utilities sectors posted
their largest withdrawals of the year.
The following is a breakdown of the flows for the week,
including mutual funds and exchange-traded funds:
Sector Flow Chg Pct of Assets Count
($ blns) Assets ($ blns)
All Equity Funds -9.694 -0.16 6,002.588 11,474
Domestic Equities -11.579 -0.28 4,178.195 8,213
Non-Domestic Equities 1.886 0.10 1,824.394 3,261
All Taxable Bond Funds -5.464 -0.22 2,428.890 5,784
All Money Market Funds 5.307 0.21 2,481.240 1,099
All Municipal Bond Funds 0.496 0.13 387.939 1,391
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Daniel Bases and
Diane Craft)