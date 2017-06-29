(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst quote, byline, table) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, June 29 U.S. mutual fund investors dumped stocks and bonds during the latest week, delivering both categories their worst respective outflows of the year, Thomson Reuters' Lipper data showed on Thursday. The $6.7 billion pullback from taxable bond mutual funds marks a change of heart after the funds heavily used by retail investors inhaled tens of billions in bonds since last year. The U.S. Federal Reserve is on a path to raising interest rates from very low levels even as economic data has remained mixed. Rising rates are seen as a drag on bond fund returns. Meanwhile monetary policy officials, including European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, made comments this week implying a global turn away from ultra-easy stimulus policies. Yields on the 10-year Treasury benchmark leapt from 2.14 on Monday to 2.27 on Thursday. Riskier high-yield bond mutual funds and ETFs posted $1.7 billion in withdrawals, their worst outflows since March, the data showed. "I wouldn't be surprised if it becomes more consistent than we've seen in the past - money leaving taxable-bond funds," said Pat Keon, Senior Research Analyst at Lipper. "It's just a question of where does it go because equity funds are distasteful for a lot of people." Mutual fund investors cashed out a net $7.3 billion from domestic stocks. ETF investors pulled an additional $4.2 billion from funds focused on U.S. company shares, adding to the equity market's woes. The S&P 500 has managed a 0.5 percent gain this month despite a dramatic selloff for oil and some of the year's most high-flying technology stocks. Investors had bid up high earning growth stocks in hopes that they would continue to eek out gains in a tepid U.S. economy that is still supported by the easy monetary policy that has been in place nearly a decade after the 2007-2009 global financial crisis. Meanwhile, foreign stocks continue to find favor among U.S. investors. Japanese equity funds pulled in half a billion dollars during the latest week, their largest haul since February. Within U.S. stocks, violent rotations between sectors continue. Finance sector funds posted $1.2 billion in outflows, the most since March, even as the Fed approved large banks' plans to use extra capital for stock buybacks, dividends and other purposes beyond being a cushion against catastrophe. Healthcare funds pulled in $1.7 billion and the most cash since November 2016 as Congress aimed to pass an Obamacare replacement bill. Rate-sensitive real estate and utilities sectors posted their largest withdrawals of the year. The following is a breakdown of the flows for the week, including mutual funds and exchange-traded funds: Sector Flow Chg Pct of Assets Count ($ blns) Assets ($ blns) All Equity Funds -9.694 -0.16 6,002.588 11,474 Domestic Equities -11.579 -0.28 4,178.195 8,213 Non-Domestic Equities 1.886 0.10 1,824.394 3,261 All Taxable Bond Funds -5.464 -0.22 2,428.890 5,784 All Money Market Funds 5.307 0.21 2,481.240 1,099 All Municipal Bond Funds 0.496 0.13 387.939 1,391 (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Daniel Bases and Diane Craft)