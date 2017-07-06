(Adds flow data for emerging market equities and debt; table)
By Sam Forgione and Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK, July 6 Investors soured on U.S.-based
stock funds for a third straight week and opted for non-domestic
equity funds as compelling valuations in overseas markets lured
new money, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on
Thursday.
U.S.-based stock funds posted $3.3 billion of outflows in
the week ended July 5, while non-domestic equities attracted
$3.3 billion for the same period, Lipper data show.
"High valuations stateside and perhaps more bargains
overseas are pushing investors across the pond," said Tom
Roseen, head of research services at Thomson Reuters Lipper.
U.S.-based stock mutual funds posted $1.3 billion of outflows
and stock exchange-traded funds posted $2 billion of outflows in
the latest week.
"Micro- and macro-economics appear to be improving,
particularly in the European Union. The European Central Bank is
talking more hawkish and showing signs of comfort with recent
economic data."
Consequently, U.S.-based international and global debt funds
posted $944 million of outflows over the weekly period, the
first weekly outflows since early February, Lipper said.
Investors were also tentative about putting money to work in
U.S. bond funds. Taxable bond funds posted $242 million in
outflows to mark their second straight week of outflows.
U.S.-based high-yield junk bond funds posted $1.16 billion of
outflows, marking their third week of outflows from the funds,
Lipper said.
But high-quality investment-grade U.S. bond funds posted
inflows of $2.5 billion for the week, extending an unbroken
weekly inflow streak since mid-December.
Low-risk money market funds attracted $1.6 billion in
inflows to mark their second straight week of new demand.
"While it looked like there was no place to hide except for
money market funds, investors were selective," Roseen said. "In
particular international equity funds, sector-energy funds, and
sector-financial/banking funds were main attractors of investor
assets. And despite rising rates - courtesy of the Fed, ECB and
Bank of Canada hawkish tone - investors appeared to embrace
corporate investment-grade debt funds, while shunning high-yield
junk funds."
U.S.-based energy stock funds attracted $228 million of
inflows over the weekly period, their second straight week of
inflows, according to Lipper data.
For their part, emerging market equity and bond funds ended
their positive streak of new money. U.S.-based emerging markets
equity funds posted $45 million of outflows over the weekly
period, their first weekly outflows since early May, Lipper
said. U.S.-based emerging market debt funds posted $862 million
of outflows over the weekly period, the group's first weekly
outflows since early February, Lipper added.
The following is a breakdown of the flows for the week,
including mutual funds and exchange-traded funds:
Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets Count
($Bil) ($Bil)
All Equity Funds -3.316 -0.05 6,004.235 11,470
Domestic Equities -6.572 -0.16 4,185.324 8,213
Non-Domestic 3.256 0.18 1,818.912 3,257
Equities
All Taxable Bond -0.242 -0.01 2,462.503 5,797
Funds
All Money Market 1.608 0.06 2,484.015 1,097
Funds
All Municipal Bond -0.458 -0.12 388.476 1,393
Funds
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)