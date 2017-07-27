FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
12 hours ago
UPDATE 1-U.S. fund investors shun stocks during Q2 earnings, buy bonds: Lipper
#Brexit
#Markets
#Banks
#Trump
#Pakistan
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Cook stands firm for England in 100th Oval test
Sport
Cook stands firm for England in 100th Oval test
Hitler exhibition in Berlin bunker asks "How could it happen?"
Arts
Hitler exhibition in Berlin bunker asks "How could it happen?"
Editors' choice
Pictures
Editors' choice
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
July 27, 2017 / 11:12 PM / 12 hours ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. fund investors shun stocks during Q2 earnings, buy bonds: Lipper

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

 (Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst quote, table,
byline)
    By Trevor Hunnicutt
    NEW YORK, July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. fund investors
sidestepped stocks in favor of bonds during the latest week,
Lipper data showed on Thursday, showing little confidence as a
heavy dose of second-quarter corporate earnings results rolled
in.
    Taxable bond funds based in the United States attracted $2.5
billion in their third straight week of inflows. Relatively
low-risk money market funds pulled in nearly $19 billion, the
data showed.
    The $1.4 billion in withdrawals for stock funds marked five
weeks of outflows in the past six.
    Retail investors and hedge funds are "bailing out of
equities" in favor of debt, a signal that now is the time to buy
stocks, two strategists for Voya Financial Inc's
investment management unit said on Thursday.
    "This is occurring even as corporate earnings are surging,
up 14 percent in the first quarter and likely to grow at a
double-digit pace in the second quarter as well," the
strategists, Douglas Coté and Karyn Cavanaugh, said in a note.

    "We can only think that politics is unsettling investors.
This is not the time to be doubling down on President (Donald)
Trump's perplexing tweets or the incessant media drama by making
irrational investment decisions."
    International stock fund inflows of $1.5 billion helped
soften the blow of domestic equity fund withdrawals totaling $3
billion.
    Investment-grade bond funds, a major subset of the taxable
debt category, attracted $2.3 billion in the latest week and
have not recorded a single week of withdrawals this year.
    That is despite a selloff that sent bond yields spiking on
Tuesday, a day before the Federal Reserve said it would keep
rates steady.
    Commodities funds focused on precious metals posted $928
million of withdrawals during the week, their largest outflows
of the year, the data showed. Rising bond rates draw investors
away from assets like metals that yield nothing.
    
    The following is a breakdown of the flows for the week,
including mutual funds and exchange-traded funds:
 Sector                    Flow Chg  Pct of    Assets     Count
                           ($ blns)  Assets    ($ blns)   
 All Equity Funds          -1.407    -0.02     6,154.345  11,510
 Domestic Equities         -2.954    -0.07     4,262.979   8,240
 Non-Domestic Equities      1.548     0.08     1,891.366   3,270
 All Taxable Bond Funds     2.455     0.10     2,491.373   5,811
 All Money Market Funds    18.620     0.75     2,491.131   1,098
 All Municipal Bond Funds   0.323     0.08       390.732   1,404
 
 (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt, additional reporting by Rodrigo
Campos; editing by Jennifer Ablan and G Crosse)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.