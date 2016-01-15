(Recasts throughout, adds analyst quote)
By Trevor Hunnicutt
NEW YORK, Jan 14 Fund investors continued to
sour on U.S. stocks and corporate debt during the weekly period
that ended Jan 13, Lipper data showed on Thursday, as risk
appetite waned in the wake of global market turmoil.
U.S.-based stock mutual funds and exchange-traded funds lost
$9.0 billion to withdrawals during a week that saw U.S. stocks
continue one of their worst starts to a new year amid fears of a
further fall in oil prices.
"We had another rocky week for equities," said Lipper
analyst Jeff Tjornehoj, referencing losses logged by the Dow
Jones industrial average, a widely cited market
benchmark.
"We had three triple-digit loss days. It's really hard to
build any momentum when that's your headwind, so naturally
mutual-fund investors withdrew money out of equities overall."
The outflows also included $5 billion pulled from one ETF
alone: SPDR S&P 500 ETF, which tracks the largest U.S.
stocks. Before last week, ETF investors had been bullish on U.S.
stocks, pumping money in for twelve weeks straight.
Considered alone, domestic-stock funds traded in the United
States lost $9.9 billion to withdrawals.
Corporate bond funds suffered too. Investment-grade bond
funds, widely held by retail investors, extended to eight
straight weeks their streak of outflows after posting $740
million in outflows during the week.
The two-month run of outflows now totals $15.4 billion,
about 1.8 percent of the assets those funds held when the trend
started, Lipper data showed.
High-yield "junk" bond funds posted $2.1 billion in outflows
over the period.
Overall, bond funds lost a net $605 million to cash
withdrawals, according to the fund data service.
Relatively low-risk money-market funds attracted $10.4
billion during the week, Lipper said. Treasury funds, meanwhile,
which hold debt backed by the U.S. government, attracted $1.9
billion, their highest net inflows since October.
Investors disagreed on the prospects for international
stocks: mutual-fund investors added money to such funds, while
ETF investors trimmed their stakes
European and Japanese stock funds posted outflows during the
week, suggesting investors may be growing more skeptical that
stimulus by those regions' central banks means better
stock-market returns, after accounting for the rising value of
the U.S. dollar.
Despite concerns about energy companies, funds tracking that
sector took in $558 million during the week, their best inflows
in a month.
Elsewhere, U.S. fund investors added $709 million to
precious-metals funds, according to the data.
The funds, seen as maintaining their luster as prices in the
economy rise, have been held back by weak inflation pressures in
the United States. But their inflows during the weekly period
amounted to their best result since January 2015.
"There were some ETF investors who liked what they saw in
gold," said Tjornehoj, who is head of Americas research at
Lipper. "There's always a point in the market where someone
wants to be the first to spot the dip."
The Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by
U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Chg Pct of Assets Count
($ blns) Assets ($ blns)
All Equity -8.966 -0.18 4,678.129 11,919
Funds
Domestic -9.904 -0.28 3,277.397 8,478
Equities
Non-Domestic 0.938 0.06 1,400.732 3,441
Equities
All Taxable -0.605 -0.03 2,139.353 6,110
Bond Funds
All Money 10.421 0.46 2,289.123 1,134
Market Funds
All Municipal 0.995 0.27 363.596 1,503
Bond Funds
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and
Andrew Hay)