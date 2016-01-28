NEW YORK Jan 28 U.S.-based stock funds posted $1.2 billion in outflows during the week that ended Jan. 27, Lipper data showed on Thursday, as investors shied away from risky financial assets for the fourth straight week.

Taxable bond funds, by contrast, took in $3.3 billion in new cash from investors, marking their first week of inflows of the year, data from the fund service showed.

Relatively low-risk money-market funds took in $13.9 billion during the week, Lipper said. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chris Reese)