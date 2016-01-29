(Recasts; adds data on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst quote,
NEW YORK, Jan 28 Investors pulled $1.2 billion
from U.S.-based stock funds in the week ended Jan. 27, Lipper
data showed Thursday, as optimistic bets on energy firms and on
Europe and Japan were overwhelmed by a fourth straight week of
caution on domestic stocks.
The U.S. Federal Reserve's more cautious outlook this week
on global economic and financial developments revived some
safe-haven bids for U.S. Treasury debt funds and money-market
funds.
Investors pumped $3.8 billion into U.S. Treasury debt funds,
for a seventh straight week of inflows and pushing bond funds
to their first week of inflows of the year, Lipper data showed.
U.S.-based taxable-bond funds took in $3.3 billion during the
week.
Relatively low-risk money-market funds took in $13.9 billion
during the week, their largest inflows this year, Lipper said.
"Some investors have been running for cover," said Lipper
analyst Tom Roseen. "It's cautiousness, period."
The U.S. central bank held rates unchanged, but nodded to
the economic uncertainty that has roiled markets since the year
began.
Yet investors took new hope in stimulus by central bankers
abroad. U.S.-based funds that focus on European and Japanese
stocks broke a streak of outflows, attracting a combined $1.1
billion in net new money.
Some investors were willing to bet the slide in oil prices
is over.
Funds invested in energy commodities, including oil futures,
took in $407 million, for a third straight week of inflows.
Energy-sector stock funds took in $420 million during the week,
Lipper data showed.
High-yield junk bond funds, which have become a stage for
investors' anxieties over potential contagion from the oil rout,
attracted $883 million during the week, the first time this year
the funds have taken in net new cash, according to Lipper.
The Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by
U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets Count
($Bil) ($Bil)
All Equity Funds -1.185 -0.03 4,662.286 12,068
Domestic Equities -1.131 -0.03 3,278.934 8,590
Non-Domestic Equities -0.054 -0.00 1,383.352 3,478
All Taxable Bond Funds 3.269 0.15 2,140.004 6,166
All Money Market Funds 13.888 0.58 2,393.462 1,177
All Municipal Bond Funds 0.595 0.16 364.963 1,50
