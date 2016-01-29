(Recasts; adds data on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst quote, data table) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, Jan 28 Investors pulled $1.2 billion from U.S.-based stock funds in the week ended Jan. 27, Lipper data showed Thursday, as optimistic bets on energy firms and on Europe and Japan were overwhelmed by a fourth straight week of caution on domestic stocks. The U.S. Federal Reserve's more cautious outlook this week on global economic and financial developments revived some safe-haven bids for U.S. Treasury debt funds and money-market funds. Investors pumped $3.8 billion into U.S. Treasury debt funds, for a seventh straight week of inflows and pushing bond funds to their first week of inflows of the year, Lipper data showed. U.S.-based taxable-bond funds took in $3.3 billion during the week. Relatively low-risk money-market funds took in $13.9 billion during the week, their largest inflows this year, Lipper said. "Some investors have been running for cover," said Lipper analyst Tom Roseen. "It's cautiousness, period." The U.S. central bank held rates unchanged, but nodded to the economic uncertainty that has roiled markets since the year began. Yet investors took new hope in stimulus by central bankers abroad. U.S.-based funds that focus on European and Japanese stocks broke a streak of outflows, attracting a combined $1.1 billion in net new money. Some investors were willing to bet the slide in oil prices is over. Funds invested in energy commodities, including oil futures, took in $407 million, for a third straight week of inflows. Energy-sector stock funds took in $420 million during the week, Lipper data showed. High-yield junk bond funds, which have become a stage for investors' anxieties over potential contagion from the oil rout, attracted $883 million during the week, the first time this year the funds have taken in net new cash, according to Lipper. The Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets Count ($Bil) ($Bil) All Equity Funds -1.185 -0.03 4,662.286 12,068 Domestic Equities -1.131 -0.03 3,278.934 8,590 Non-Domestic Equities -0.054 -0.00 1,383.352 3,478 All Taxable Bond Funds 3.269 0.15 2,140.004 6,166 All Money Market Funds 13.888 0.58 2,393.462 1,177 All Municipal Bond Funds 0.595 0.16 364.963 1,50 (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chris Reese and Leslie Adler)