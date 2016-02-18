NEW YORK Feb 18 U.S.-based stock funds posted $5.7 billion in withdrawals during the week that ended Feb. 17, Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking their seventh straight week of outflows.

Taxable bond funds sold in the United States attracted $109 million in new cash during the period, marginally adding to a fourth straight week to those funds' streak of inflows, data from the research service showed.

Relatively low-risk money-market funds took in $1.7 billion during the week, Lipper said. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt)