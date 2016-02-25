(Corrects date of flows in first paragraph to Feb. 24, not Feb. 25)

NEW YORK Feb 25 U.S.-based stock funds posted $2.8 billion in outflows during the week that ended Feb. 24, Lipper data showed on Thursday, adding an eighth week to the funds' streak of outflows.

Taxable bond funds based in the U.S. attracted $5.1 billion during the same period, their fifth consecutive week drawing in net new money, Lipper said.

Relatively low-risk money-market funds took in $3.5 billion in the weekly period, according to the fund research service. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chris Reese)